Johannesburg – Kenya’s Employment and Labour Relations Court has stopped an ongoing lecturers' strike and declared it unlawful as well as unprotected, Kenya’s Daily Nation has reported.

On Friday, Justice Onesmus Makau ordered lecturers to call off the job boycott and resume work on Monday at 8am.

He ordered the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) to present a counter-proposal for the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement to the Labour Cabinet secretary within 30 days.

The strike began at the beginning of the month over low pay and deteriorating work conditions. The industrial action has stopped learning in 31 public universities and hit over 600 000 students and was called by UASU.

African News Update/ANA