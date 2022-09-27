Kenyan lawyer charged with bribery in Ruto case at ICC found dead at home – media

Nairobi – A Kenyan lawyer charged at the International Criminal Court with bribing witnesses in the collapsed trial of President William Ruto six years ago has died, Kenyan media reported on Tuesday.
Citizen Television and Standard Newspapers reported that Paul Gicheru had been found dead at his home in Nairobi's Karen area, citing information from police.
The cause of his death was not immediately known. Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In February, Gicheru denied bribing prosecution witnesses in the case against Ruto and his co-accused, broadcaster Joshua Sang, who were both charged with fomenting ethnic violence after a disputed 2007 election in which 1 200 people died.
Sang and Ruto – who was sworn in as president earlier this month – denied the charges.
LIVE BLOG: State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
Lagos pastor sentenced to two years in jail for issuing fake $1.6 million cheque
Ski-mask wearing gunman opens fire at Russian school, kills 9, then commits suicide
Tanzania coal exports exponentially soar as Europe flocks to Africa for natural resources
ICC judges ruled in 2016 that the two had no case to answer, but left the door open to possible fresh charges in future, saying that the case had been hampered by political interference and threats against witnesses.
Gicheru had been charged with eight counts of offences against the administration of justice. He was facing a maximum of five years in prison or a fine if convicted.