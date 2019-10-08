Picture: Aline Ponce/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A violent argument between a 26-year-old man and his father in Kenya over a cup of milk led to the son allegedly beating his father to death with a wooden plank. The suspect, Philemon Ngetich, from Korongoi sub-location in Kericho Country, was arrested by police after the midnight quarrel on Sunday, according to Bureti Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Felicia Nafula.

After being beaten several times over the head with the wooden plank the old man was rushed to AIC Mission Hospital Litein but succumbed to his injuries early on Monday morning, the Daily Monitor reported.

The victim’s wife reported the matter to police which resulted in the immediate arrest of her son. Meanwhile, the old man’s corpse remains at the hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

African News Agency/ANA