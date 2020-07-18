Kenyan mosques open under strict guidelines for Friday prayers for the first time since March

INTERNATIONAL - For the first time since March, Kenyans were allowed to attend Friday midday prayers his week as imams wore face masks while leading prayers. Arab Boys Mosque in Kenya's oldest city Mombasa, on the coast about 490km east of the capital Nairobi, opened its doors to the faithful while following strict guidelines to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), the BBC reported. Worshippers brought their own prayer mats and wore face masks, only 100 people were allowed inside the mosque, physical distancing guidelines were observed, everyone's temperature was checked upon entry, and only people between the ages of 13 and 58 were admitted. The mosque's imam also wore a mask while leading fellow Muslims in prayer. Muslim leaders are split on whether to re-open mosques and many are actively telling worshippers to rather practice their faith at home to reduce the spread of the virus. Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Muslims were allowed to attend a prayer service for the first time, but most mosques remained closed, the Daily Nation newspaper reported.

Places of worship in Kenya were closed in March to curb community transmissions of Covid-19, and were initially allowed to resume services from July 7, radio station Capital News reported.

Interfaith Council chairman Archbishop Anthony Muheria made the announcement after President Uhuru Kenyatta made a statement on the country’s phased approach to lifting Covid-19 lockdown regulations on July 6.

The Arabic term imam translates to "to stand in front of," as they lead prayers and proceedings in mosques. Imams are also well-respected members of the community who provide support and spiritual insight, according to Learn Religions website.

According to The Conversation network of not-for-profit media outlets, Fridays are of particular importance in the Islamic faith because of the "Al-Jumah" chapter in the Qur’an. Al-Jumah means the day of congregation and is also the Arabic word for Friday.

World Health Organisation (WHO) figures show that as of July 18, Kenya has a total of 11,673 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 217 related deaths.

African News Agency