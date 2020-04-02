Kenya's former Archbishop Nzeki to be laid to rest

JOHANNESBURG - The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi, Kenya , has announced that the funeral of former Catholic Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki will take place next week Tuesday, the Daily Nation reported.

Reports indicated that the retired archbishop died on Monday night.

According to the Daily Nation, the church said it will hold a private ceremony with only 100 people, including politicians and Catholic clergy and faithful whom the late archbishop mentored and led for more than 60 years in priesthood.

“It will be a private funeral ceremony. Nor more than 100 persons will be allowed at the funeral,” the church said in a statement released on Wednesday.

This is aimed at ensuring strict observance of social distancing in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far infected 81 people and claimed one life in Kenya, according to Kenya’s health department.