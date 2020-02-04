Nairobi - Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who kept his country on a relatively stable footing during his tenure but was less successful at reining in poverty and corruption, has died, the office of the president said on Tuesday. He was 95.
There was no immediate information on the cause of Moi's death but he had been in and out of hospital with breathing problems in recent months.
"Our nation and our continent were immensely blessed by the dedication and service of the Late Mzee Moi; who spent almost his entire adult life serving Kenya and Africa," President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement.
Moi came to power in 1978, upon the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, having been vice-president until then.
Diplomats said an attempted coup four years later transformed him into a tough autocrat from a cautious, insecure leader.