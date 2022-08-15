Kenya’s presidential vote a tight one, results expected on Monday

According to partial official results, as of Sunday morning, Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto had scored 51.25% of the vote, reversing earlier gains for his main rival Raila Odinga, who had 48.09%, reported the ‘Maravi Post’. The data covered nearly 50% of constituencies.

On the same day, more anti-riot police were deployed to the national election tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya auditorium after scuffles and accusations by party agents. Confusion over vote tallying by the media and a slow pace by the electoral commission had fed anxiety in Kenya, said Reuters. Fuel prices

Meanwhile, on the back of the tight presidential election, fuel prices will remain unchanged for August, despite a slight increase in landing cost of crude oil, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority said over the weekend. In its latest fuel price review, the EPRA said the prices of super petrol, diesel and kerosene would remain unchanged until September 14, when the next review was due. Female representation

