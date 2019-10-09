Johannesburg - One of Africa’s best-known social entrepreneurs is launching a new global forum designed to tackle world poverty and will hold the event in Kenya's Kibera, the continent's largest urban slum.
The inaugural World Poverty Forum (WPF), founded by Kennedy Odede, will take place on January 11-12 in a location chosen to give a real voice to poor people so that they can participate in creating solutions to their problems.
It will will be one of the first events in a plan announced during the recent United Nations General Assembly to respond to the urgent need to accelerate concrete progress towards meeting sustainable development goals in 2020 and beyond, organisers said.
"It is sometimes forgotten that any programme to improve lives can only be successful it if works with the grain of individuals – and the bundles of talent, hope and fear that make up their unique experiences," Odede, who also founded Shofco, a catalyst for transforming conditions in urban slums, said in a statement.
"We will bring leaders to a place where they can feel both the unforgiving reality of poverty alongside the hope that an institution like Shofco can create."