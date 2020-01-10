CAPE TOWN - The death of inmates at Makala Prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were caused by a lack of food, medicine, and poor hygiene, state officials have said.
17 prisoners died over the past week.
The country's biggest correctional facility had not received food supplies for the past two months.
According to a prison official, food shortages meant the more than 8,000 inmates relied on their families for meals.
The facility is also severely overcrowded, housing fives times more prisoners than it can accommodate.