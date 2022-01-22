NewsAfrica
Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says that a deal with Talgo Group, a Madrid-based manufacturer of high-speed passenger trains, opens the door to job creation. Picture: Lagos State governor, Banajide Sanwo-Olu/Facebook
Lagos becomes the city with the fastest trains in Africa

Cape Town – The Nigerian city of Lagos, which is the second most populous city in Africa, now has the fastest trains on the continent.

According to Business Insider Africa, with a top speed of 330km/h, the city recently acquired the sets as part of its plans to launch the Red Line metro project, a 37-kilometre intracity railway system.

According to the International Railway Journal, the trains were built by Talgo Group, a Madrid-based manufacturer of high-speed passenger trains, for operation in the US Midwest more than a decade ago. The trains, which never entered traffic, will move now to Nigeria where they will be used for commuter services in Lagos.

On January 18, governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended a ceremony at Talgo’s Milwaukee factory to mark the purchase of the two trains.

He has suggested that the deal opens the door to future orders and job creation, the journal reported.

According to authorities, the trains will operate on the Red Line, which will eventually link Marina and Agbado with a branch to the city’s airport.

The first phase will operate from Oyingbo to Agbado. Sanwo-Olu has pledged to improve transport in the Lagos region. The first phase is due to open in the last quarter of 2022.

The red line will have 11 stations and when completed, it will be the first operational metro system in West Africa, according to the Guardian Nigeria.

