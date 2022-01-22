Lagos becomes the city with the fastest trains in Africa

Cape Town – The Nigerian city of Lagos, which is the second most populous city in Africa, now has the fastest trains on the continent. According to Business Insider Africa, with a top speed of 330km/h, the city recently acquired the sets as part of its plans to launch the Red Line metro project, a 37-kilometre intracity railway system.

According to the International Railway Journal, the trains were built by Talgo Group, a Madrid-based manufacturer of high-speed passenger trains, for operation in the US Midwest more than a decade ago. The trains, which never entered traffic, will move now to Nigeria where they will be used for commuter services in Lagos. Today, I inspected our newly acquired Talgo Intra-City Ten Coach metropolitan trains, for our Red Line Metro project in Lagos.



These new trains which were originally intended to connect Madison and Milwaukee in the United States, are now headed for Lagos state. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/xWpJXubUmq — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 19, 2022 The 37 km Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo.



We have completed the acquisition of the trains and ramping up the completion of the ancillary infrastructure like the train stations. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/KHK11BgqFB — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) January 19, 2022

On January 18, governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, attended a ceremony at Talgo’s Milwaukee factory to mark the purchase of the two trains. He has suggested that the deal opens the door to future orders and job creation, the journal reported. According to authorities, the trains will operate on the Red Line, which will eventually link Marina and Agbado with a branch to the city’s airport.