The largest mosque in West Africa has officially opened its doors, reports Construction Review Online (CR).
The Sufi Mouride Brotherhood inaugurated the US $33 million building located in Dakar, Senegal in the presence of President Macky Sall and his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade.
According to the CR report construction on the mosque dubbed the ‘Massalikul Jinaan mosque’ which means “the Paths to Paradise”, began a decade ago.
The name was derived from the title of a poem by Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke, the 19th-century founder of the Brotherhood, who is revered by followers as a Sufi saint.
The mosque stands at 255 feet, sits on a six-hectare site in Bopp, on land donated by the government.