Largest mosque in West Africa opens in Senegal









The largest mosque in West Africa has officially opened its doors. Sufi Mouride Brotherhood inaugurated the US $33m building located in Dakar, Senegal in the presence of President Macky Sall and his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade. Photo: Construction Review Online The largest mosque in West Africa has officially opened its doors, reports Construction Review Online (CR). The Sufi Mouride Brotherhood inaugurated the US $33 million building located in Dakar, Senegal in the presence of President Macky Sall and his predecessor Abdoulaye Wade. According to the CR report construction on the mosque dubbed the ‘Massalikul Jinaan mosque’ which means “the Paths to Paradise”, began a decade ago. The name was derived from the title of a poem by Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke, the 19th-century founder of the Brotherhood, who is revered by followers as a Sufi saint. The mosque stands at 255 feet, sits on a six-hectare site in Bopp, on land donated by the government.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The largest mosque in West Africa officially opened its doors, in Senegal. Video: Zodidi Dano/ African News Agency

It has a capacity of 15,000 worshipers inside and another 15,000 on an outside esplanade.

It has four prayer rooms and features a Carrara marble exterior and five minarets.

The interior includes a gold-leaf dome, giant chandeliers and decorations hand drawn by Moroccan workmen. An Islamic institute, residence and museum are scheduled to be added in the future.

“With this jewel, we are on a par with what we see in Arab countries and other places in Africa,” Mbackiyou Faye, who coordinated the building work, was quoted as saying.

“This is not the home of the Mouride community, it is the home of all Muslims, let us unite to give a better image of our religion,” said Serigne Mbacke, Caliph of the Mouride Brotherhood.