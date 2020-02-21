Maseru - Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has gone to South Africa to see a doctor, his son told Reuters, after Thabane missed a court appearance over his former wife's death.
Earlier police said they were unsure of his whereabouts.
Thabane was due in court at 9 am (0700 GMT) over the death of Lipolelo Thabane, who was shot dead in June 2017 near her home in the capital Maseru two days before he took office.
But by 11 am, Thabane was not at the court.
"I'm still trying to confirm his whereabouts and whether or not he will show up. We don't know," Deputy Police Commissioner Paseka Mokete said.