Maseru - Lesotho's high court will decide if Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge that he murdered his wife prior to marrying his present spouse in a case that has gripped this tiny southern African country.
Thabane, 80, appeared in court in the capital Maseru in a pre-trail hearing on Monday alongside his present wife Maesaih.
He is suspected of involvement in the murder of his then wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead in June 2017 two days before he took office for a second stint as premier and two months before he married Maesaiah.
He and Lipolelo were going through divorce proceedings.
Maesaiah Thabane, 42, has been charged with the murder, and police suspect her of ordering assassins to do the job.