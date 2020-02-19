Lesotho prime minister's grandson, nephews want first lady's bail revoked









Lesotho's first lady, Maesaiah Thabane. Photo: Maesaiah Thabane Trust Fund/Facebook RUSTENBURG - The grandson of Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane has filed an application in the country's appeal court in a bid to revoke first lady Maesaiah Thabane's bail, the Lesotho Times reported.

Thabane’s grandson, Thomas Thabane Jr, teamed up with his cousins, Khauhelo Molapo and Thuto Makhooane, and Thato Sibolla, to file an application in the court of appeal for an order to set aside acting chief justice Maseforo Mahase's decision to grant Maesaiah bail.

Maesaiah is linked to the June 2017 murder of Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo, who was killed two days before Thabane was swore in as the mountain kingdom prime minister.





She has also been charged with the attempted murder of Sibolla, who was travelling in the vehicle with Lipolelo when she was gunned down in Maseru.





In the application, Thabane Jr stated Maesaiah should not have been granted bail because she was an "extremely dangerous person" who had no qualms about hiring "gangsters" to "eliminate" her opponents.





Maesaiah was granted bail by Justice Mahase after she was charged and remanded in custody by Maseru magistrate Nthabiseng Moopisa.





The applicants petitioned the supreme court to review and set aside Justice Mahase’s decision to grant Maesaiah bail on the grounds that it was not procedural.





They argue that Justice Mahase should not have presided over the bail application.



Thabane Jr, Molapo and Makhooane were all raised by Lipolelo and said they were aggrieved by her murder. Sibolla was aggrieved by the bail decision because she survived the shooting incident.

