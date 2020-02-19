RUSTENBURG - The grandson of Lesotho prime minister Thomas Thabane has filed an application in the country's appeal court in a bid to revoke first lady Maesaiah Thabane's bail, the Lesotho Times reported.
Thabane’s grandson, Thomas Thabane Jr, teamed up with his cousins, Khauhelo Molapo and Thuto Makhooane, and Thato Sibolla, to file an application in the court of appeal for an order to set aside acting chief justice Maseforo Mahase's decision to grant Maesaiah bail.
Maesaiah is linked to the June 2017 murder of Thabane’s former wife, Lipolelo, who was killed two days before Thabane was swore in as the mountain kingdom prime minister.