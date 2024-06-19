LGBTQ+ community speaks out as challenges, discrimination persist

By Thobeka Mthembu
Despite progress made in recent years, members of the LGBTQ+ community are still facing significant challenges and discrimination in their daily lives.
The LGBTQ+ individuals shared their experiences and concerns, on the struggles they encounter in areas such as employment and personal relationships.
Phiwayinkosi Sibiya, 23, one of the member of the LGBTQ comment, “Discrimination is still an ongoing issue we face in our communities, there is no support that we get especially in the rural areas. Most people in rural areas are not educated about LGBTQ which it the cause of the ongoing discrimination against us.”
Sibiya said, “In terms of job opportunities most companies prefer heterosexual people, they have this mentality that gay people are soft which is not true. The government is failing to provide us with programmes that will give to awareness to people.”
Many LGBTQ+ individuals face rude and discriminatory behaviour from taxi drivers, who often threaten and sexually harass them, he said.
“The other day I was walking to the taxi rank wearing a suit and I remember asking this driver for a taxi to Sandton. He was like ‘itaxi yami ayigibelwa yitabane (my taxi not for gays) I kept quiet and got in a taxi,” Lesego Mogwane said.
“As the taxi goes he kept on making nasty comments about gays. I wanted to take a number plate because I felt like he was harassing and being homophobic towards me, he then attacked me with a sjambok I ran,” Mogwane added.
Mogwane further said, “I feel like we need to raise our voices really hard as lesbians because we are not free. I am attending courts because of this and it is not easy. We are still being abused, especially by males and being labelled.”
IOL News