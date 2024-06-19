LGBTQ+ community speaks out as challenges, discrimination persist

Despite progress made in recent years, members of the LGBTQ+ community are still facing significant challenges and discrimination in their daily lives.

The LGBTQ+ individuals shared their experiences and concerns, on the struggles they encounter in areas such as employment and personal relationships.

Phiwayinkosi Sibiya, 23, one of the member of the LGBTQ comment, “Discrimination is still an ongoing issue we face in our communities, there is no support that we get especially in the rural areas. Most people in rural areas are not educated about LGBTQ which it the cause of the ongoing discrimination against us.”

Sibiya said, “In terms of job opportunities most companies prefer heterosexual people, they have this mentality that gay people are soft which is not true. The government is failing to provide us with programmes that will give to awareness to people.”