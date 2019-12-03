Tripoli - Libya's internationally recognised government on Monday condemned air strikes in the capital Tripoli and the southern desert which it said had caused civilian casualties, most of them women and children.
The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed its eastern-based rivals for the strikes. It did not say how many people had been killed and injured, but military forces aligned with the GNA said 14 people had died.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) denied carrying out the strikes, blaming instead "indiscriminate bombardment" by their opponents.
The strikes mark the latest escalation in an air campaign as the LNA presses its military offensive on the outskirts of Tripoli and seeks to retain control over desert areas in the south.
Libya has been divided since 2014 between shifting rival political and military factions based in Tripoli and the east. The LNA has been waging a military campaign since early April to try to take control of Tripoli.