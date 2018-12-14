Picture: Reuters/Hani Amara/File Photo

Johannesburg – Libya’s Grand Mufti, Sadiq Al-Ghariani, has called for a lawsuit against the British embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli in the wake of the embassy’s promotion of gender equality. The embassy is under attack from Al-Ghariani for allegedly “sponsoring activities that violate Libya's sacred norms and for motivating anti-religion and sedition activities”, the Libyan Observer reported.

At the heart of the Mufti’s call for a lawsuit against the embassy is a strategy launched by the embassy last week aimed at promoting gender equality.

"We want to make changes that can alter lives of men and women as well as boys and girls in Libya," the embassy remarked.

The outraged mufti asserted that certain foreign embassies in Libya were working with liberals and seculars to challenge “the fixed norms and religious teachings in the country”.

"Islam is a religion of justice, equity but not absolute equality. Those who call for equality between man and woman are accusing Islamic Sharia of injustice," the Mufti added.

A number of activists and liberals in the North African country have called for gender equality in the country, especially in regard to Islamic inheritance which favours sons over daughters.

Late in November, the UK's embassy organised a seminar chaired by the special envoy of Gender Equality of Britain and announced a new strategy for Libya's sexual equality issues.

African News Agency (ANA)