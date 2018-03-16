Gharian - Libya’s Presidency Council head Faiez Serraj has condemned an attack on the motorcade of Abdulrahman Swehli, the head of the High State Council and his delegation in Gharian, the Libya Herald reported

Swehli’s motorcade came under attack by several of the North African country’s notorious militias on Wednesday as it made its way from Gharian to Yefren after he had conducted a meeting with Gharian authorities.

Two Presidential Guard security personnel were slightly injured, while two of the attackers were arrested and one of their vehicles was confiscated for further investigation.

The delegation was forced to cancel the rest of their trip and fly back to the capital Tripoli.

Calling it a criminal act, Serraj said that the attack was an attempt to abort efforts to enshrine security, consensus and national reconciliation.

He assured that those responsible would be pursued and brought to justice.

African News Agency/ANA