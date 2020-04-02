Life insurer launches Covid-19 tailored cover in Ghana

JOHANNESBURG - Life insurer Prudential has unveiled a package for clients in Ghana tailored towards the Covid-19 outbreak, with 195 people infected in the West African country while five have died.

In a post on its Twitter account, the company said the protection benefit for new and existing customers was its contribution "in these challenging times".

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana chief executive Officer Emmanuel Aryee told news outlet Graphic Online that the package included a diagnosis benefit which paid a lump sum once a customer received an official Covid-19 diagnosis as well as a hospitalisation benefit providing patients with daily cash pay-outs for up to 30 days.

He said it also included a death benefit that paid a lump sum after a Covid-19 related death.

“In these extraordinary times when we face adversity, our work is even more critical," said Aryee.