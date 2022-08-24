LIVE BLOG: Angola Elections

Residents of Luanda hopeful for smooth, peaceful polls

Hope is the dominant note of those preparing to go to vote. There are more than 14 million Angolans eligible to vote so as to elect the president and 220 members of parliament simultaneously, with a single mark on the ballot paper. “I hope I can see improvement in certain aspects, improvement in many things.” another Luanda resident said. Despite the eight general election contenders and the media respecting the reflection period, much information remains available on the internet. Propaganda has been prominent in the campaigns leading up to this polls.

"I believe some information and some I don't. There is false information, too." a young Angolan man told Monteiro.

Angolans to vote in tight race that could affect pro-Russia ties Angolans will vote on Wednesday in a tight race in which the main opposition coalition has its best-ever chance of victory, as millions of youth left out of its oil-fuelled booms are expected to express frustration with nearly five decades of MPLA rule. The ruling party remains favourite, though the margin is narrow enough for a surprise UNITA victory, which could shift relations with global superpowers -- with possibly less friendly ties with Russia.

Since independence from Portugal in 1975, Angola has been run by the formerly Marxist People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), led since 2017 by President Jaoa Lourenco. Reuters –

Angola — one of Africa’s largest oil producers — is preparing for a general election Wednesday and voters are debating whether they should vote and sit at the polling stations to monitor the process or cast their ballots and go home. https://t.co/ModZv5wzyW — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) August 23, 2022 – SADC launches electoral observer mission ahead of Wednesday polls in Angola Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Co-operation of Namibia and Head of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) launched the SEOM for the August 24 General Elections in Angola at the Epic Sana Hotel in Luanda on Monday.

Following an invitation extended by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the Republic of Angola to SADC, the chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation deployed the SEOM to the Republic of Angola from August 11 to September 9 to observe the general elections. Read more here –

New report on what can still be done by @BorgesNhamirre @SADC_News https://t.co/oQK6ewjzCk pic.twitter.com/Au4UEhSshj — ISS (@issafrica) August 20, 2022 – Namibian minister launches SADC poll observer mission to Angola Namibia’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has launched the Southern African Development Community (SADC) election observer mission that is monitoring general elections in neighbouring Angola.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is chairperson of the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, is leading a 52-member SADC electoral observation mission (SEOM) launched on Monday in the Angolan capital Luanda. Speaking during the launch, the Namibian minister said the mission is expected to observe the August 24 Angola general elections based on a three-tier electoral observation approach that involves pre-election assessments, assessments during elections and post-election assessments. Agence de Presse Africaine