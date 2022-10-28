LIVE FEED: Lesotho to inaugurate new Prime Minister Sam Matekane

Prime Minister-elect Sam Matekane will take his oath of office in front of thousands at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru today. Thousands of people have already packed the Setsoto Stadium in the capital. The official proceedings are set to begin at 10am, according to officials.

Wealthy Lesotho Prime Minister-elect to pay for his own inauguration which is set for Friday

The millionaire businessman, turned politician will be sworn in as Lesotho’s next prime minister on Friday during a ceremony to be attended by leaders from across the continent at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru. Read more here. –

Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia arrives in Lesotho “We have arrived at Moshoeshoe International Airport in Maseru, Lesotho.” “We are on hand to witness the inauguration of The Right Honorable Mr. Sam Matekane, Prime Minister - Elect of the Kingdom of Lesotho.”

Photo: Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia arrives in Lesotho Photo: Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia arrives in Lesotho – Outgoing Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro booed by thousands of Basotho upon arrival at Setsoto Stadium where he is set to handover the reigns to his successor, Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane - Source: Lesotho Times. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) –

Preparations for Inauguration of 7th Lesotho PM and business mogul Sam Matekane pic.twitter.com/DMnklOxMfU — Jonathan Molapo (@Jmolmolapo) October 27, 2022 – Namibian President Hage Geingob to attend Matekane inauguration in Lesotho President Hage Geingob congratulated Matekane on his election as the prime minister, saying “peaceful elections are a clear testimony of respect for democratic elections through established legal procedures and processes in the country, including SADC guidelines”.

Geingob, who is the chairperson of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security, said he looks forward to working closely with Matekane to strengthen bilateral cooperation, as well as advance a regional development agenda in order to uplift the living standards of people and countries. “I wish him good health, wisdom, and strength to consolidate peace, stability and socio-economic development in the Kingdom of Lesotho,” he said. Source - The Namibian. –

President Ramaphosa to attend inauguration of Matekane President Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend the inauguration of Matekane of the Kingdom of Lesotho. Photo: SA Presidency. The presidency says Ramaphosa’s attendance of the inauguration in the Kingdom of Lesotho will provide Ramaphosa with the opportunity to congratulate the prime minister-elect on his electoral success and the people of the Kingdom for conducting successful elections, a spokesperson for the presidency said.

– Lesotho's Prime Minister-Designate, Sam Matekane is a shrewed businessman who will immediately establish good corporate governance: Bridget Motsepe-Radebe. Source - Lesotho Times. –

– Former foreign minister elected Lesotho’s parliament speaker Former Lesotho foreign minister Tlohang Sekhamane has been elected new speaker of the country’s parliament following elections that took place on Tuesday.

The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) lawmaker, who also previously served as finance minister and government secretary, garnered 69 votes against 49 for his rival Kose Makoa of the Alliance of Democrats (AD). Led by Monyane Moleleki, the AD is party of the governing coalition that also involves the RFP of Sam Matekane and the Movement for Economic Change headed by Selibe Mochoboroane. In taking his oath, Sekhamane noted the new Parliament had fresh faces and a lot was expected of them. Source - APA.

– Lesotho's youngest Lawmaker, 29-year-old Lehlohonolo Mosoang has been sworn-in.



He represents Sempe Constituency.



He is a former Taxi Driver. pic.twitter.com/OggwBISblL — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) October 27, 2022 – Who is Sam Matekane, Lesotho’s wealthy businessman who ruled at the polls?

– He is the owner of the Matekane Group of Companies, with business interests in aviation, construction, mining, property sectors. – He owns Lesotho's only private owned airline Maluti Sky that started operating in 2017, according to AFP. – New to politics, Matekane is well regarded in business circles, and made his money in the diamond, construction and transport industries.

– He is a Board Member of Meso Diamond Pty Ltd – Meso Diamond Pty Ltd evaluates and develops diamond projects in Sub-Saharan Africa. The company holds a prospecting license in the Kingdom of Lesotho, according to a Bloomberg report. – He is one of the investors, co-founder and partner of a cannabis processing facility in Lesotho