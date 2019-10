This photo provided by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows recently discovered ancient coloured coffins with inscriptions and paintings, in the southern city of Luxor, Egypt. Photo: Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP

Cairo - Egypt's Antiquities Ministry says archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern city of Luxor.

A brief statement from the ministry says archaeologists found the coffins in the Asasif Necropolis. The necropolis, located in the ancient town of West Thebes, includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994 B.C. to 332 B.C.).