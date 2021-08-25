LOOK: Buhari's son has big, fat Nigerian wedding despite Covid-19 lockdown regulations

Cape Town – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s son tied the knot this past weekend in a glitzy affair, despite lockdown regulations in place to contain the spread of Covid-19. Top politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, among others, attended the wedding in Bichi, Kano State, reported Nigerian online news website Punch Nigeria.com.

According to reports on microblogging networking site, Twitter, more than 70 private jets landed in Kano carrying the guests who attended the wedding fatiha of President's son, Yusuf Buhari, and Emir of Bichi's daughter, Zahra Bayero, at Bichi Central Mosque. PHOTOS: Private Jets Take Over Kano International Airport For Yusuf, Zahra’s Wedding



As the Bichi Emirate in Kano State hosts the wedding ceremony of Yusuf Buhari and Princess Zahra Ado Bayero, pic.twitter.com/muJlS7JavO — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) August 20, 2021

Thousands attended the event at the palace of the Emir of Bichi, according to the BBC. Nigeria is on Level 2: Moderate Level of Covid-19 regulations. The maximum number of people allowed at gatherings and events, according to Nigeria’s lockdown regulations, is 50. Local media reported that the pair met at the University of Surrey in the UK.

Furthermore, the BBC reported that the bride's father Nasir Ado Bayero was officially crowned as the Emir of Bichi on Saturday, extending the weekend of festivities. According to reports, a historian told the BBC that a wedding between the presidential and royal families was unprecedented in Nigeria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yusuf Buhari_Zarah (@_yusufbuharizarah) The Guardian Nigeria reported that President Muhammadu Buhari urged the new Emir of Bichi in Kano State, to exhibit good leadership qualities in promoting peace and stability in Nigeria, writes the Guardian Nigeria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yusuf Buhari_Zarah (@_yusufbuharizarah) Furthermore, the Nigerian Medical Association and Joint Health Sector Union on Sunday expressed concern over the total disregard for Covid-19 guidelines at the wedding, as reported by local news website Punch Nigeria.

It was my pleasure to attend the wedding of Yusuf Buhari & Zahra Ado Bayero in Bichi, Kano today. The crowd was earth-shaking, the gathering was remarkable & the ceremony was attended by many leaders. It was an honor to be there. May God bless this union. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/07ZBTQylkR — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 20, 2021 According to local media reports, a large number of the guests in attendance did not wear masks and hardly maintained physical distance, raising concerns that the event was a breeding ground for the spread of the infectious Delta variant which buckling hospitals in West Africa.