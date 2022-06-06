LOOK: Death toll in Nigeria church shooting rises to 70 – authorities

Cape Town: The death toll in Sunday’s bloody mass shooting at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State Nigeria has risen to 70, authorities reported on Monday morning. On Yet Another Bloody Attack in Catholic Church in Nigeria:



The only ones with weapons are the criminals who carry out atrocities and the police who are never around.



Who is going to protect us? This is not the last attack.



Lord have mercy on us.🙏

Majority leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, has said that Sunday's attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, affected about 100 persons.

Ogunmolasuyi, the lawmaker representing Owo Constituency 1, said he visited the church and hospital to see the victims, writes the Premium Times Nigeria. “It’s a very sad incident. Of course, it had already happened before I got there. I saw thousands of angry youths. It was barbaric, never experienced in the history of Ondo State,” he said. “We should be looking at a casualty figure of between 70 and 100. I saw more than 20 people dead, especially children,” he said.

The attack, which took place in Owo town on Sunday, is the latest in attacks on civilians in the West African country that has grappled with a growing security crisis. According to Al Jazeera, a doctor at a hospital in Owo said no fewer than 50 bodies had been moved to Owo’s Federal Medical Centre and St Louis Catholic Hospital. Authorities did not immediately release an official death toll. No group claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack.

