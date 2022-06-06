LOOK: Ellen DeGeneres says she is thinking of moving to Rwanda after gorilla centre is opened

Cape Town - American comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has hinted at moving to Rwanda with her partner. I’ll never forget the first time @PortiadeRossi and I got to go to Rwanda. Seeing the gorillas was an unbelievable experience. I’m so excited to go back. @TheEllenFund pic.twitter.com/hZzh7Vxjka — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 2, 2022

According to media reports, the former talk show host said, “I think about moving there,” says DeGeneres of the country. “We think about getting a house there and spending a lot of time in Rwanda because the people are so beautiful and happy and welcoming, ” writes The Hollywood Reporter. DeGeneres, together with her partner Portia de Rossi, are expected in Rwanda to launch the couple’s Gorilla campus on June 7.

According to news outlet Club of Mozambique, the grand opening comes four months after the multi-acre Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund (DFGF) was opened to the public. The news outlet further says that the $10 million campus was first announced four years ago as a 60th birthday gift to the American comedian by longtime partner theDe Rossi. It would later make Ellen embark on a first trip to Rwanda to physically witness the legacy of Dian Fossey in the service of mountain gorillas, according to the online publication.

