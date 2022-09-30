Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, October 2, 2022

LOOK: Gabon president greeting people in the rain while standing under an umbrella causes stir on Twitter

Screengrab of video footage.

Screengrab of video footage.

Published Sep 30, 2022

In the video, which surfaced on social media this week, president Ali Bongo Ondimba, who seems to be struggling to walk, is being seen off at an airport by top government officials as he embarks on a flight.

Government officials can be seen lined up, greeting and shaking hands with the president in the pouring rain, while he is standing under an umbrella.

Music can also be heard in the background, which sounds like traditional singers.

A few Twitter comments included:

“African leaders never cease to amaze me”

“Who are the white men”

Ondimba suffered a stroke in October 2018 in Saudi Arabia.

In 2019, calls began growing on whether Ondimba was fit to hold office after his health scare in Saudia Arabia.

Radio France International reported in 2019 that Libreville denied reports that the president was in a London hospital in a “worsening condition” post his stroke.

Ondimba is the son of Omar Bongo, who was President of Gabon from 1967 until his death in 2009.

Earlier this year, a video of an ‘ailing’ Ondimba struggling to walk at a Brussels summit made headlines. He was captured with his walking stick struggling to take steps after getting out of the presidential car.

