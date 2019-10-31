Independent Media investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Africa posted a thread on Twitter showing four trucks packed with the new cars.
It seems that Christmas has come early for King Mswati III's wives.

The eSwatini king has reportedly gifted his wives with custom Rolls Royce luxury vehicles worth around R10 million each.

Footage of the luxury cars leaving a compound believed to belong to King Mswati has been widely shared on social media.

“Unconfirmed reports suggest that it was 4 trucks loaded with 20 Rolls Royce and one Rolls Royce Cullinan,” wa Afrika tweeted.


While IOL cannot confirm exactly how many cars were purchased, we do know that the king has at least 15 wives. 

King Mswati's extravagance was widely condemned by Twitter users who expressed shock that he could spend so much on luxury vehicles while his subjects live in poverty.









IOL