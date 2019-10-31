LOOK: King Mswati III buys each of his (many) wives a R10m Rolls Royce









Independent Media investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Africa posted a thread on Twitter showing four trucks packed with the new cars. It seems that Christmas has come early for King Mswati III's wives.

The eSwatini king has reportedly gifted his wives with custom Rolls Royce luxury vehicles worth around R10 million each.

Footage of the luxury cars leaving a compound believed to belong to King Mswati has been widely shared on social media.





Independent Media investigative journalist Mzilikazi wa Africa posted a thread on Twitter showing four trucks packed with the new cars.





Unconfirmed reports suggest that it was 4 trucks loaded with 20 Rolls Royce and one Rolls Royce Cullinan pic.twitter.com/STTLtFFlAt — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) October 30, 2019

“Unconfirmed reports suggest that it was 4 trucks loaded with 20 Rolls Royce and one Rolls Royce Cullinan,” wa Afrika tweeted.





While IOL cannot confirm exactly how many cars were purchased, we do know that the king has at least 15 wives.





King Mswati's extravagance was widely condemned by Twitter users who expressed shock that he could spend so much on luxury vehicles while his subjects live in poverty.





While the people of Swaziland continue starving, their King spoils his wife materials by purchasing 19 Rolls Royce all worth £12 million. King Mswati doesn't care much pic.twitter.com/pFR6HmFl41 — Khali Wheezy (@wheezy_Pops) October 31, 2019









I can't see any difference between King Mswati and Jacob Zuma,



Zuma built himself a R250m village whilst his his neighbors are starving and King Mswati does the same with R232m cars. Both spend fortunes of state money to finance their countless wives



Unreal. — Khumbelo (@MuthuMurema) October 31, 2019









when you preside over people who have long subjected to inferiority, ignorance and submissive and fear,,,this is how you twerk over them.while you twerk they play the twerk song very loud and clear while they die in poverty and misrable and femine. #KingMswati pic.twitter.com/gRoskrEkUe — QueenOFAzania (@shandulb) October 31, 2019









Sadly People are angry about what #KingMswati Did . That guy doesn’t care!! And u will never do anything to him..Us here we fear him so much ...So stop telling us to be rebellions against him,The sad truth is that we won’t..Look at him,He is Happy with one of his wives pic.twitter.com/CHtzniQJd3 — Meluleki Simelane 🇸🇿 (@IamSluga) October 31, 2019







