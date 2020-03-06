LOOK: Militant killed, 5 cops injured in blast outside US embassy in Tunis

Singapore - At least one militant on a motorbike blew himself up outside the US embassy in Tunisia on Friday wounding five police, local media reported, in the country's most serious apparent attack since the summer.

Embassy officials confirmed the attack in a tweet on its official Twitter feed, and urged people to avoid the area.

A Reuters reporter saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle a few metres from the embassy's main gate, as a helicopter whirled overhead and large numbers of police gathered.

Radio Mosaique, a local radio station, reported that the attacker had injured five police officers when blowing himself up. The station also reported that there may have been a second perpetrator.

Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north.