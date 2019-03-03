President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the King Mswati III International Airport for a working visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived for a working visit in Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), the presidency said on Sunday. Ramaphosa and Swazi King Mswati III would hold discussions on bilateral, regional, and continental issues as well as international developments, the presidency said in a statement.

South Africa and Eswatini had cordial bilateral relations which were informed by cultural affinities, geographical proximity, and historical ties dating back to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the King Mswati III International Airport where he was received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini, Mr Ambrose Dlamini. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

The structured bilateral relations between the two countries were conducted through the joint bilateral commission for cooperation (JBCC) which was established on December 20, 2004, and was convened at ministerial level.

Both countries had signed 21 bilateral agreements which served as legal instruments for cooperation in areas such as cross-border movement of people and goods, trade and investment, health, defence, and policing, among others.

The South African delegation accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on his working visit to Eswatini. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

"South Africa is the largest trading partner of Eswatini. Total bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to R33.4 billion in 2017, with exports from South Africa amounting to R17.1 billion, while imports from the kingdom reached a value of R16.2 billion."

Ramaphosa was accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, the presidency said.

African News Agency (ANA)