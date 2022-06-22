LOOK: Prince Charles and wife arrival in Rwanda for Commonwealth Summit met with mixed reaction

Cape Town - The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall Charles and Camilla arrived in Rwanda late on Tuesday evening ahead of a summit of Commonwealth leaders. It was his first ever royal visit to Rwanda.

Story continues below Advertisement

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame received Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla at Village Urugwiro. According to the Office of the President, they discussed existing partnerships and areas of mutual interest, the New Times reports. But there has been mixed reaction on social media to the future king of England’s arrival in Kigali, with many criticising the Commonwealth saying that the body simply is not effective in solving critical issues that member states are currently facing. The Prince of Wales met survivors and perpetrators of the Rwandan Genocide ahead of a summit of Commonwealth leaders on Wednesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall visited a memorial and church outside the capital Kigali where the remains of victims are buried. In 1994, ethnic Hutu extremists slaughtered hundreds of thousands of members of the Tutsi community. The trip marks the first royal visit to Rwanda.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived in Rwanda on Tuesday night - one of a minority of nations the Queen has not visited. According to German news broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) Prince Charles has reportedly privately described the British government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda as “appalling”, two media reports said. Earlier this month, Prince Charles was reportedly said to have been concerned that the controversial asylum policy will overshadow the Commonwealth meeting summit, The Times reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

A spokesperson for Charles underlined that he had expressed personal opinions in private, writes DW. The Prince and The Duchess @ClarenceHouse arrive in Kigali for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.@CHOGM2022 #CHOGM2022 #Rwanda #RwOT pic.twitter.com/4D1CV1qpiB — @Iriba News (@iribanews) June 21, 2022 Prince Charles is representing the Queen, the head of the Commonwealth, at the event, which was postponed in 2021 and 2020 because of the pandemic, the British news broadcaster reported.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Rwanda for Commonwealth meeting https://t.co/vRPO0XdnE6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 22, 2022 Commonwealth interests The Commonwealth takes an interest in a wide variety of issues. These range from climate change and deforestation to gender equality, international development, good governance, human rights and the rule of law. However, this broad scope often represents both a strength and a weakness, says analysts.