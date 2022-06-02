LOOK: Seven things you need to know about the new Beitbridge bus terminal

Cape Town – The new bus terminal for Beitbridge Border Post, part of the $300 million (R4.6 billion) modernisation of the border post and basic town infrastructure, opened to traffic for the first time on Wednesday. 🇿🇼Zimbabwe : The new bus terminal at the Beitbridge Border Post went live today. This marks another step taken in the improvement of efficiency at the Border Post. #utdainfo #utdazimbabwe #utdabeitbridge #utdaborder_post #utdabus_terminal pic.twitter.com/lkTLPxkduw — UpToDateAfrica (@date_africa) June 2, 2022 – According to reports, the Zimborders Consortium, in partnership with the Zimbabwean government, committed $300m for the whole modernisation and upgrade programme in Beitbridge set for completion in April.

– The initiative is being implemented on a 17.5-year build-operate-transfer (BOT) concession between Zimborders Consortium and the government. – The integrated border modernisation project has seen authorities procuring the latest technology linked to the national surveillance centre in Harare. Latest developments. Picture: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. – Zimborders Consortium CEO Francois Diedrechsen said the project had been divided into three phases to ensure civil works were carried out without disrupting the border post, local Zimbabwean media reported.

– Since the project started 18 months ago, border efficiency and the management system have improved, say authorities. Border efficiency improvements. Picture: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development. – The flow of commercial traffic had improved since October last year, with trucks increasing from around 600 to 900 daily, according to the Zimbabwean Chronicle. – Construction works on Phase 3, which is the light vehicles terminal, will start next month and be completed at the end of November, according to developers.

