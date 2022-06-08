LOOK: We kid you not - A sheep in South Sudan has been sentenced to prison for killing a woman

Cape Town - A ram in South Sudan will spend three years at a military camp as punishment for killing a woman earlier this month, according to local South Sudan media.

According to NewsWeek, Major Elijah Mabor said the ram attacked 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping by hitting her repeatedly in the ribs. She later died as a result of her injuries. Following the attack, the ram was apprehended and placed under police custody, according to reports. According to authorities, the ram will be spending the next three years in a military camp in Aduel County headquarters in Sudan's Lakes State.

https://t.co/SPtjYqkCZj pic.twitter.com/5kTTSmeVVo — Ahmed Dalol Abu Jaefar (@AbuDalol) May 24, 2022 A local court has ruled that the owner of the ram, Duony Manyang Dhal, will also have to hand over five cows to the victim's family. Citing a quote from NewsWeek: "The owner is innocent, but the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime, so it deserves to be arrested. Then later on, the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handled amicably," said Major Elijah Mabor. According to LadBible, while it might be an odd cause of death, Adhieu Chaping is not the first person to fall victim to a violent sheep, said authorities.

In a related incident earlier this month, police in Rumbek town of Lakes State say a notorious bull and its owner are in detention after the animal allegedly killed a 12-year-old boy. Major Mabor says the bull was reportedly being used as an ox-plough. He said the bull was returning from a farm in the evening when it attacked the boy, killing him on the spot, South Sudan’s EyeRadio reported.

