It was the party’s smallest margin of victory in an election. The nation's largest opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita), gained 43.95% of the votes cast, said the CNE, the electoral commission.

The MPLA won 124 of the 220 National Assembly seats. The Unita finished second, with 90 seats.

In accordance with the Angolan constitution, the top candidate of a political party that wins the most votes is elected as president. Joao Lourenco, who surprised Angola with corruption crackdown, gets 2nd term, writes Reuters. A second term for Angolan President Joao Lourenco might have disappointed many voters keen to break with five decades of one-party rule, but many would admit he has done much to tackle corruption within its ranks.

Few knew what to expect when the quiet, dour-faced former defence minister took power in 2017 in the country that gained independence from Portugal in 1975. But Lourenco surprised almost everyone with how quickly he tightened his grip over the ruling People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and launched anti-corruption investigations against Dos Santo's children and other leading lights in the party, according to Reuters. “All deny wrongdoing and see themselves as victims of a witch-hunt. However, within two years, Angola, on the west coast of southern Africa, had recovered $5 billion (about R80bn) stolen from state coffers, authorities said, much of it from the sovereign wealth fund.”

