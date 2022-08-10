Low voter turnout in Kenyan elections sees over 12 million citizens head to the polls

At around 4pm, 12 065 803 registered voters out of 22 120 458 had cast their vote. This equates to 56.17 percent of voter turnout excluding voting through the manual register.

Further to this, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) noted there were still long queues of voters at the polling stations before polling stations closed on Tuesday evening. The commission said on Tuesday that it has resolved to hold by-elections in eight electoral areas due to court orders and mismatch of material content on 23 August, 2022. These include:

1. Gubernatorial positions - Mombasa and Kakamega counties 2. Member of National Assembly - Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) and Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County) 3. Member of County Assembly Ward - Nyaki West (North lmenti Constituency - Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency - Nairobi County)

IEBC SAYS Mombasa, Kakamega gubernatorial races will be held on August 23 due to unprecedented ballot papers mix-up. pic.twitter.com/aVTV6Bc5pf — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) August 9, 2022 Photo: IEBC. In areas where voting started late or were interrupted such as Kakamega and Makueni counties, time lost will be compensated, said the IEBC. Photo: IEBC. Voters are warned that violating secrecy of the ballot through sharing of photos of marked ballot papers is punishable by law.#GE2022 #KenyaDecides2022 pic.twitter.com/mg3W1Oc6B0 — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 9, 2022 Analysts said many citizens, who are desperate for relief from spiking food prices and deep-rooted corruption have little confidence that the next government will deliver any change. On Monday, the electoral commission said that it was committed to a free, fair and credible general election and that all preparations were in place to ensure that it “delivers on our constitutional mandate”.

