Zambian President Edgar Lungu Picture: Rogan Ward/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg – Japanese investors have been assured by Zambian President Edgar Lungu that their investments were safe in Zambia as the country believes in the rule of law and respect for property rights. Special Assistant to the president for press and public relations, Amos Chanda, told ZNBC News that Lungu gave the assurance when he met a number of investors in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Lusaka Times reported that investors were further assured that Lusaka has legislation designed to support the growth of both the private and public sectors.

Chanda said the Japanese businessmen were given an accurate picture of Zambia and not "the nonsense" that was being spread online.

There is, in fact, growing interest on the part of Japanese companies wanting to invest in various sectors of Zambia’s economy.

Japanese Vice Minister for International Affairs, Yasuhiro Shinohara, said that this was because of the good relationship that exists between the two countries.

Shinohara said Zambia’s sound business environment was an additional reason for the growing interest in the southern African country.

