Madagascar cyclone death toll rises

Cape Town – Authorities in Madagascar have said that the death toll in the country from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai has reached 80, local media reported on Wednesday. The cyclone, which left 91 000 people with destroyed or damaged homes, was the island nation’s second destructive storm in two weeks.

According to local media reports, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) said the cyclone, which hit the Indian Ocean island on Saturday night, left 94 000 people needing emergency help and forced 60 000 from their homes. According to news broadcaster Al Jazeera, the country’s state disaster relief agency has said that fatalities could rise, as information continues to filter in from areas of the country that were badly affected. Furthermore, in Mananjary, one of the worst-affected towns, entire neighbourhoods were flattened, with one resident saying he and his family were now staying in a school, reported Sky News.

Hours after Cyclone Batsirai devastated eastern Madagascar, the World Food Programme (WFP) was on the front lines providing emergency assistance. “Everything was shaking. It felt like claws were pulling the roof. I heard sheet metal torn from the roofs of neighbouring houses banging against my door,” said Martina Azzalea, head of the WFP office in Manakara in a voice message. “The power lines were cut and the whole town was completely dark.”