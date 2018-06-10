Madagascar's president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, said on Monday that a new government had been appointed following a court ruling requiring a "consensus" administration to resolve a crisis sparked by electoral reform.

The Indian Ocean nation has been rocked by ongoing protests that initially sought to oppose new laws the opposition said sought to bar their candidates from taking part in elections scheduled for later this year.

"The government of (Prime Minister) Christian Ntsay has now been put in place after several rounds of negotiations," Rajaonarimampianina told reporters at his official residence.

The Constitutional Court had ordered President Rajaonarimampianina to form a government of national unity with a "consensus prime minister" to avert a full-blown crisis.

READ: Madagascar PM quits as court seeks end to political crisis

On June 4 he appointed non-partisan technocrat Christian Ntsay, 57, as prime minister as part of a deal with a section of the opposition to obey the court ruling.

Ntsay is not a member of any political party and has a reputation as an international expert in labour management and leadership, previously serving as Madagascar's tourism minister between 2002 and 2003.

"Speaking to the prime minister and the ministers, I say: The eyes of the nation and the whole world are on you," added Rajaonarimampianina.

AFP