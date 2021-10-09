Malaria vaccine hailed as a ’landmark development’ in fight against world’s deadliest disease

Pretoria - In his capacity as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community`s Malaria Elimination Eight (E8) initiative ministerial committee, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla has described the approval of first malaria vaccine, called Mosquirix, by World Health Organization (WHO) as a breakthrough that will accelerate plans to eliminate malaria. According to Phaahla, the Mosquirix vaccine, scientifically known as RTS,S/AS01, is a significant addition to the current set of complementary malaria prevention tools available to higher burden malaria endemic countries.

“We see this malaria vaccine as a landmark development in the history of the fight against the spread of this deadly infectious disease, which kills about half a million people every year including 260 000 children below the age of 5 years, most of them in sub-Saharan Africa,” said Phaahla. He added that “we will do all we can to ensure that the vaccine can reach our shores, where it is required to protect children from severe disease and death”. The Mosquirix vaccine may not be indicative for local use due to South Africa being in a low to very low malaria transmission zone.

However, other seven E8 countries with moderate to higher burden of malaria transmission, such Angola, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, will benefit from the implementation of this vaccine. The E8 initiative is a coalition of eight countries working across national borders to eliminate malaria in Southern Africa by 2030. After decades of research and development in searching for a malaria vaccine, WHO has made a historic recommendation to endorse and scale up manufacturing and deployment of the first-ever promising malaria vaccine for children under the age of 5 years in regions with moderate to high plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission.

The development of the first-generation vaccine against a human parasite is a huge achievement, because parasites are more complex than viruses or bacteria and scientists have been working towards this goal for over 30 years. WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said the vaccine offers a glimmer of hope. “We have long hoped for an effective malaria vaccine and now for the first time ever we have such a vaccine recommended for widespread use.

“Today’s recommendation offers a glimmer of hope for the continent which shoulders the heaviest burden of the disease and we expect many more African children to be protected from malaria and grow into healthy adults,” said Moeti. Senior lecturer from the department of global health at Stellenbosch University, Dr Jo Barnes called malaria a heavy burden of disease. Africa is the continent worst affected by malaria (94% of cases occur in the continent) and the worst affected age group is children.