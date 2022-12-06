Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau director-general Martha Chizuma arrested

Malawi Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director-general Martha Chizuma has been arrested by Malawian authorities, citing reports by Malawian news outlet Malawi24. “I can only confirm that we arrested Chizuma this morning. We will provide details later,” confirmed Peter Kalaya, as quoted from the Malawian Voice.

Story continues below Advertisement

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya confirmed Chizuma’s arrest, however Malawi police authorities say that they don’t have any further information regarding her arrest. According to her lawyer Martha Kaukonde, police arrested her around 4am, stated reports by Maravi Post. The arrest of the Anti-Corruption Bureau director-general comes as the ACB has been cracking down and arresting several high level government officials including recently the Vice President Saulos Chilima over alleged corrupt charges

In August, the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Malawi arrested its former director, Reyneck Matemba, for allegedly taking a bribe for a contract to supply food to the country's police service. John Suzi-Banda, the former director of Malawi’s Public Procurement Agency was also arrested. Both were expected to be officially charged with abuse of power and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.

Story continues below Advertisement

Late last month, Malawi’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima was arrested on allegations that he accepted money in exchange for awarding government contracts, the country’s anti-corruption agency said in a statement. He was accused of receiving $280 000 from a British businessman “and other items”, a statement said. Dr Chilima pleaded not guilty to the corruption charges in court.

Story continues below Advertisement