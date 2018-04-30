Johannesburg - Malawi’s former president Joyce Banda said Sunday she was not afraid of being arrested despite an outstanding warrant over corruption allegations, a day after she returned home from four years in self-imposed exile, reports the Citizen Newspaper in South Africa.

“I am not afraid. If they want they can come and arrest me because I have not done any wrong,” Banda, only the second woman to lead an African country, told a crowd of supporters in her home village of Domasi, north of capital Blantyre. "But if people are stealing from the people that I love dearly, then these people ought to be arrested.”

Banda, 68, fled the country in 2014 when she lost power after being embroiled in the so-called Cashgate scandal, in which government officials siphoned off millions of dollars of public money.

Police spokesman James Kaledzera has declined to say if Banda would be arrested, though he confirmed that a warrant issued last July remained valid.

African News Agency/ANA