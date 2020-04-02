Malawi public transport operators raise fares to offset restrictions

CAPE TOWN - Bus and minibus taxi operators in Malawi have increased fares after the government imposed passenger number restrictions to help ward off Covid-19.

Last week, transport minister Ralph Jooma announced that all public service vehicles would be required to reduce carrying capacity by 60 percent and also ordered that passengers wash their hands before boarding a bus or minibus taxi.

The measures - as well as the closure of Malawi's borders - are part of efforts by the government to ensure that the southern African nation remains free of the novel coronavirus which has engulfed many countries around the world after being first reported in China last December.

However, local media has reported that minibus taxi and bus owners are hiking prices to offset the capacity limitations.

Online news site Nyasa Times said fares for routes in the capital Lilongwe had jumped to K600 - K700 (about R15 - R17) from K400 - K500 before the restrictions.