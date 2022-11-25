Malawi vice president arrested over US$280 000 bribe

“Between March 2021 and October 2021, [Chilima] received advantage in form of money amounting to USD 280,000 and other items from Zuneth Sattar as a reward to assist Xaviar Limited and Malachitte FZE, which are companies connected to Zuneth Sattar to be awarded contracts by the Malawi government,” ABC spokesperson Egrita Ndala.

Ndala said Chilima was taken to court on Friday morning to be formally charged of three counts of corrupt practices by a public officer contrary to section 24(1) of the [Malawi] Corrupt Practices Act as read with section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act”.

He would also be charged of two counts of receiving advantage for using influence in regard to public contracts and another count of failing to make a full report to a police officer or an officer of the bureau that an advantage had been corruptly given to him.