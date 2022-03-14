Malawian man on the run after brutally killing his three-year old son and throwing child's decapitated head in a river

Cape Town - Malawian authorities in the city of Lilongwe have launched a full-scale manhunt at Lilongwe Lingadzi Police Station, for a man who allegedly brutally murdered his son and threw his severed head into Chimbalame River, according to local media on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisment

Lingadzi Police Station public relations officer (PRO) Salomy Zgambo said the incident happened on Friday, March 11, at Mtandire Township, according to The Maravi Post. The boy has been identified as three-year-old Calvin Issah of Chalera Village, Traditional Authority Tambala, in Dedza, said reports. The deceased has been identified as a three-year-old Calvin Issah of Charela village, in Traditional Authority Tambala, in Dedza, according to Malawian news outlet Face of Malawi.

Sub inspector Salomy Zgambo, Lingadzi Police PRO, said intelligence was gathered on the suspect in August 2021, stating that the suspect suffered from mental illness and was taken to Dedza distinct hospital where he was receiving treatment, but according to reports, he escaped from the hospital. According to authorities, on March 11 he appeared at his wife’s house in Mtandire, where he found the family sleeping. The suspect then took the child and started running, according to eyewitness reports.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to 247Malawi.com, it is believed that the suspect beheaded his son and threw the head in Chimbalame river, while the body is yet to be discovered. IOL