Man shot dead after trying to wrestle gun from soldier policing lockdown in Accra

Pretoria - A Ghanaian man has been shot dead after he reportedly tried to disarm a soldier during an operation by security forces enforcing lockdown orders in Ashiaman, Accra. In a statement released on Sunday, the army personnel said the man died after a soldier’s weapon discharged accidentally. It was said the man was being arrested on suspicion of breaking the Narcotics Act when he tried to disarm the soldier. "Initial reports are that the suspect in resisting arrest attempted to disarm the soldier, leading to a struggle during which the soldier’s rifle accidentally went off. "The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and while being conveyed to the hospital for medical attention unfortunately passed on. The body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra," Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie said in a statement.

Aggrey-Quashie said an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian publication reported that a man was killed last week after violent clashes between residents and army personnel in Warri, Delta State.

It was reported that it was unclear how the 28-year-old man was killed. However, the incident happened while the army was trying to enforce lockdown regulations.

Witnesses who spoke to the publication said the army was belligerent while enforcing the law, which led to the stand-off between them and residents.

In another similar incident, Al Jazeera reported that a 63-year-old man was shot dead in the Philippines after threatening village officials and police with a scythe at a coronavirus checkpoint.

It was said the man was believed to have been drunk when he threatened village officials and police manning the checkpoint in the town of Nasipit in the southern province of Agusan del Norte.

The suspect was shot dead by a police officer who was trying to pacify him.

The incident is the first reported case of police shooting a civilian for refusing to follow restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The broadcaster said in a story on its website that President Rodrigo Duterte had warned that he would order the police and the military to shoot anyone who created trouble.

"Follow the government at this time because it is critical that we have order," he said was quoted saying.

African News Agency (ANA)