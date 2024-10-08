Marburg virus with 88% fatality rate spreading across Africa: Should South Africans be on high alert?

South Africa and the world are still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. Although it is under control, it has not vanished and many nations are ill-equipped to deal with another pandemic. However, healthcare workers in Rwanda are battling the terrifying Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease that can spread rapidly. So far, it has claimed an estimated 12 lives, with most of the victims being the very health workers striving to protect the public.

But, what is Marburg and should South Africans be afraid? Marburg virus is a very infectious disease that produces hemorrhagic fever and has a fatality rate of up to 88%. It belongs to the same family as the virus that causes Ebola virus disease, according to the World Health Organization. “Human infection with Marburg virus disease initially results from prolonged exposure to mines or caves inhabited by Rousettus bat colonies,” said the WHO.

After getting infected, Marburg is transmitted through human-to-human via direct contact, broken skin or mucous membranes with infected people’s blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids, and surfaces and materials contaminated with these fluids, such as bedding or clothing. The Marburg virus causes symptoms that begin rapidly and include high fever, severe headache, and severe fatigue. Muscle aches and pains are frequent indications. “Severe watery diarrhoea, abdominal pain and cramping, nausea and vomiting can begin on the third day. Diarrhoea can persist for a week. The appearance of patients at this phase has been described as showing ‘ghost-like’ drawn features, deep-set eyes, expressionless faces and extreme lethargy. A non-itchy rash has been noted between two and seven days after the onset of symptoms.”

In fatal cases, death usually occurs between eight and nine days after commencement and is preceded by significant blood loss and shock. The WHO revealed that there is currently no proven treatment available for Marburg virus disease. However, other prospective treatments, including blood products, immunological therapies, and pharmacological therapies, are currently being investigated.

Whether the virus poses a threat to SA and whether it can be contained, Professor Jantjie Taljaard, the Head of Infectious Diseases at Tygerberg Hospital and Stellenbosch University told Jacaranda FM that: “Sustained awareness of the condition in sick people at ports is probably the biggest challenge. When identified, there must be a temporary isolation facility at the port and safe transport to a predetermined healthcare facility that can manage isolation and treatment.” The radio station reported that the National Health Department is on high alert, monitoring the situation. Gilead Sciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company in conjunction with Africa CDC and Rwanda's Ministry of Health, has given 5,100 vials of remdesivir (a broad-spectrum antiviral medication) to boost Rwanda’s response to Marburg virus.