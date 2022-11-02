Marriott International to open 30 new hotels in Africa by end of 2024

Marriott International is expanding into Africa, with an anticipated 30 new hotels expected to be opened across the continent by the end of 2024. The hotel industry was one of the industries worst hit by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions between 2020/2021.

The hotel group announced plans to expand its operations in Africa with the anticipated addition of over 30 hotels and more than 5,000 rooms by the end of 2024. The company says that its growth across Africa is largely driven by its select-service brands which represent half of the company’s current development pipeline in the continent, said a communique. The company is also expected to introduce its Delta Hotels by Marriott brand in the region.

“Marriott International’s expansion plans reinforce its commitment to Africa and highlight the growth of the travel and tourism sector across the continent,” said Karim Cheltout, Regional Vice President – Development, Africa, Marriott International. “We continue to see opportunities to expand in major gateway cities, commercial centres, and resort destinations across Africa, while catering to the region’s ever-changing and evolving markets through our diverse range of extraordinary brands.” The company said that it select-service brands in the region, led by Protea Hotels by Marriott and Four Points by Sheraton, make up more than 50% of the company’s property additions in Africa through 2024.

Plans include the brand’s first properties in Kenya, Malawi, and Angola, and further expansion in South Africa where it is expected to open five new hotels, the company said. Marriott International also plans to expand its portfolio of luxury brands with five anticipated openings in Africa by the end of 2024. The company is expected to introduce The Ritz-Carlton and St Regis brands in Morocco with the anticipated openings of The Ritz-Carlton, Rabat Dar Es Salam and The St Regis La Bahia Blanca Resort, Tamuda, it said on Wednesday.

