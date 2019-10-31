Durban - Human Rights organisation Amnesty International has said that Botswana’s president-elect must prioritise abolishing the death penalty.
“Mr Masisi has a chance to immediately demonstrate strong leadership by abolishing the death penalty. Justice is not served by executing people, and the world is moving away from this abhorrent and degrading form of punishment,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa.
“There is no space for the death penalty in a country like Botswana, which has demonstrated a great leadership role on some difficult political issues, including by denouncing impunity for human rights violations on the African continent.”
The death penalty is still used for certain crimes in Botswana. In 2018, two people were executed after they were convicted of murder.
It is the only country in Southern Africa that consistently executes people, bucking the regional and global trend.