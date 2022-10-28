Matekane takes oath of office as new Lesotho prime minister

He pledged to introduce a raft of measures to “make Lesotho great again” by attracting investment and replenishing the government’s coffers, which are believed to be almost dry.

Matekane was sworn-in by Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane to wild cheers from thousands of supporters.

“The government of Lesotho vows that it will be open to foreign direct investment,” the new premier said.

The diamond magnate was appointed prime minister after his Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) won the most seats in general elections held on October 7.

The RFP, however, fell short of securing an absolute majority in the country’s 120-member parliament and had to form a coalition government with two opposition parties.