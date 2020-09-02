Mauritius demands nearly $34 million from Japan after oil spill

Tokyo - Mauritius has demanded that Japan pay 1.34 billion Mauritian rupees (almost 34 million dollars) to help fishermen affected by a catastrophic oil spill caused by a Japanese vessel, Japan's Kyodo News reported late Tuesday, citing a Mauritian government document.

Mauritius has estimated the construction of 100 fishing boats will require 1.2 billion rupees, with 9.7 million rupees needed to provide training for 475 fishermen and 60 skippers unaccustomed to fishing in rough seas, Kyodo said.

Mauritius also requested 134 million rupees for the renovation of the Albion Fisheries Research Centre, built in the 1980s with the assistance of Japan, and to provide training to staff there, Kyodo added.

"It is true that we are currently receiving various requests. Japan is working to promptly do all that it can," an official from the Embassy of Japan in Mauritius told Kyodo.

The vessel owned by Nagashiki Shipping in Japan was carrying 4 000 tons of fuel oil when it ran aground near the Indian Ocean island on July 25 and spilled 1,000 tons of its cargo into the pristine coastal waters.