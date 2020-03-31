Mcdonald's to distribute free meals to the needy in Morocco

CAPE TOWN - Fast food giant Mcdonald's said it would distribute free food to those most in need in Morocco as the country grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, Morocco World News reported.

Under the drive, the company will provide meals every day to citizens most in need through accredited associations and authorities.

Online news site Hespress said Mcdonalds Morocco planned to serve meals everyday in 19 cities to citizens including include health care workers.

The company has collaborated with Jumia Food, the food delivery branch of e-commerce company Jumia, to work out the logistics.

The fast food chain suspended all its food services including drive throughs and home deliveries on March 22 in compliance with the ministry of interior’s decision to close all non-essential services in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.